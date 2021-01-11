See All General Surgeons in Bay City, MI
Dr. Christopher Bruck, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Christopher Bruck, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (15)
Map Pin Small Bay City, MI
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Bruck, MD

Dr. Christopher Bruck, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bay City, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Mclaren Bay Region.

Dr. Bruck works at McLaren Bay Region - General Surgery in Bay City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Incisional Hernia, Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Daniel Raymond, MD
Dr. Daniel Raymond, MD
5.0 (13)
View Profile
Dr. Usman Ahmad, MD
Dr. Usman Ahmad, MD
5.0 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Linda Wang, MD
Dr. Linda Wang, MD
4.4 (7)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Bruck's Office Locations

  1. 1
    McLaren Bay Region - General Surgery
    4 Columbus Ave Ste 250, Bay City, MI 48708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 892-4591

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mclaren Bay Region

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gallstones
Incisional Hernia
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Incisional Hernia
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurofibrosarcoma Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vagotomy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vagotomy
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bruck?

    Jan 11, 2021
    I was referred to Dr. Bruck..for a biopsy..he was very kind, compassionate and took time to explain everything he was doing...my surgery went well..and my post op appointment .he was very..compassionate and..explained in detail..what he did, what he found..he's a very..caring dr,.I highly recommend him.I would if need be see him for future procedures..if I need..future surgery for my ongoing health..he was highly recommend by my oncologist..I felt very at ease..and treated with the upmost respect...
    Dawn muringer — Jan 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Bruck, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christopher Bruck, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bruck to family and friends

    Dr. Bruck's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bruck

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christopher Bruck, MD.

    About Dr. Christopher Bruck, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780670273
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Univ Hosps
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Bruck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bruck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bruck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bruck works at McLaren Bay Region - General Surgery in Bay City, MI. View the full address on Dr. Bruck’s profile.

    Dr. Bruck has seen patients for Gallstones, Incisional Hernia, Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bruck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruck. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruck.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Christopher Bruck, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.