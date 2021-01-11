Overview of Dr. Christopher Bruck, MD

Dr. Christopher Bruck, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bay City, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Mclaren Bay Region.



Dr. Bruck works at McLaren Bay Region - General Surgery in Bay City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Incisional Hernia, Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.