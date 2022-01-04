Dr. Bruno has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Bruno, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Bruno, MD
Dr. Christopher Bruno, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vineland, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Vineland.
Dr. Bruno's Office Locations
The Eye Center Opticians2835 S Delsea Dr, Vineland, NJ 08360 Directions (856) 696-0020
Hospital Affiliations
- Inspira Medical Center Vineland
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Great doctor. I go to him for my yearly check up and he also did my cataract surgery. Very pleased with his work.
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
Dr. Bruno accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bruno has seen patients for Drusen, Floaters and Eye Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bruno on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruno. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruno.
