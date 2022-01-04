Overview of Dr. Christopher Bruno, MD

Dr. Christopher Bruno, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vineland, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Vineland.



Dr. Bruno works at The Eye Center Opticians in Vineland, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Floaters and Eye Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.