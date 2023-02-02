See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Gilbert, AZ
Dr. Christopher Bryce, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Christopher Bryce, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (134)
Map Pin Small Gilbert, AZ
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christopher Bryce, MD

Dr. Christopher Bryce, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Arizona College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

Dr. Bryce works at OrthoArizona in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in San Tan Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. John Tokish, MD
Dr. John Tokish, MD
5.0 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Anthony Smith, MD
Dr. Anthony Smith, MD
2.9 (20)
View Profile
Dr. Steven Hattrup, MD
Dr. Steven Hattrup, MD
4.1 (17)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Bryce's Office Locations

  1. 1
    OrthoArizona - North Gilbert Office
    2940 E Banner Gateway Dr Ste 200, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 964-2908
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    OrthoArizona - South Gilbert
    1675 E MELROSE ST, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 964-2908
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    OrthoArizona - Queen Creek
    40601 N Gantzel Rd Ste 103, San Tan Valley, AZ 85140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 964-2908
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Orthoarizona-mezona Division
    1760 E Pecos Rd Ste 207, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 964-2908
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    Mezona Division
    3420 S Mercy Rd Ste 221, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 964-2908

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Medical Network
    • Assurant Health
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Banner Physician Hospital Organization (BPHO)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benesight
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CNA
    • CopperPoint Mutual
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • LifeWise
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Physicians Mutual
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Sedgwick Claims Management Services
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wausau Benefits
    • Worker's Compensation
    • Zurich

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 134 ratings
    Patient Ratings (134)
    5 Star
    (127)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bryce?

    Feb 02, 2023
    Solid visit - catching up on my knee after first seeing Dr. Bryce 7 years ago. Have referral for PT to strengthen muscles surrounding knee to put off any knee replacement for as long as possible!
    — Feb 02, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Bryce, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christopher Bryce, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bryce to family and friends

    Dr. Bryce's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bryce

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christopher Bryce, MD.

    About Dr. Christopher Bryce, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700099553
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Insall Scott Kelly Institute for Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine (Adult Reconstruction Fellowship)
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Penn State University Milton S. Hershey Medical Center Department of Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Arizona College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Bryce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bryce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bryce has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bryce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bryce has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bryce on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    134 patients have reviewed Dr. Bryce. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bryce.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bryce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bryce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Christopher Bryce, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.