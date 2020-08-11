Dr. Christopher Buchholz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buchholz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Buchholz, DO
Overview
Dr. Christopher Buchholz, DO is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Locations
Buchholz Bariatrics425 Jack Martin Blvd Fl 2W, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 836-4339Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Buchholz recently removed an obstruction in my extremely large hernia and performed a hernia repair at Community Medical Center. Excellent surgeon. Would highly recommend him to anyone in need of bariatric surgery. A++ as far as I am concerned.
About Dr. Christopher Buchholz, DO
- Bariatric Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- St Josephs Regional Medical Center
- Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine
- WILLIAM JEWELL COLLEGE
Dr. Buchholz accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
