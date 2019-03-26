See All Vascular Surgeons in Glastonbury, CT
Dr. Christopher Bulger, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.9 (7)
Map Pin Small Glastonbury, CT
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Bulger, MD

Dr. Christopher Bulger, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.

Dr. Bulger works at Center for Vein Restoration | Glastonbury in Glastonbury, CT with other offices in South Windsor, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bulger's Office Locations

  1
    Center for Vein Restoration | Glastonbury
    622 Hebron Ave Ste 103, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 565-8346
  2
    Center for Vein Restoration | South Windsor
    479 Buckland Rd # 2, South Windsor, CT 06074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 565-8346

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Uconn John Dempsey Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency
Venous Sclerotherapy
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Venous Insufficiency
Venous Sclerotherapy
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)

Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Sclerotherapy of Varicose Veins of Legs Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
Venipuncture Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Venous Thromboembolic Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Christopher Bulger, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1700922218
    Education & Certifications

    • Rush Presbyterian-St. Luke's Med Ctr
    Residency
    • University Of Illinois Metropo
    Internship
    • Metropolital Group Hospitals Residency in General Surgery, University of Illinois
    Medical Education
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Stanford University
    Board Certifications
    • Vascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Bulger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bulger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bulger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bulger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bulger has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bulger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bulger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bulger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bulger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bulger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

