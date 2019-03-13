See All Vascular Surgeons in Brainerd, MN
Vascular Surgery
2.3 (3)
Map Pin Small Brainerd, MN
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christopher Bunch, MD

Dr. Christopher Bunch, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Brainerd, MN. 

Dr. Bunch works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic in Brainerd, MN with other offices in Ashland, WI, Grand Rapids, MN, Hayward, WI and Duluth, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bunch's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic
    2024 S 6th St, Brainerd, MN 56401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Essentia Health-Ashland Clinic
    1615 Maple Ln Ste 1, Ashland, WI 54806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Essentia Health-Grand Rapids Clinic
    1542 Golf Course Rd Ste 203, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    Essentia Health-Hayward Clinic
    11134 N State Road 77, Hayward, WI 54843 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  5. 5
    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building
    400 E 3rd St Fl 4, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Mar 13, 2019
    I would recommend Dr. Christopher Bunch to anyone that had any type of concern with their heart. He was the absolute best taking care of my dad, Robert N. (Pert) Olson
    Rose N. Jackson in Ashland, WI — Mar 13, 2019
    About Dr. Christopher Bunch, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1790845774
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Virginia
    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior
    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
    • Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Bunch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bunch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bunch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bunch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bunch has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bunch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bunch. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bunch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bunch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bunch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

