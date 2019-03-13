Overview of Dr. Christopher Bunch, MD

Dr. Christopher Bunch, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Brainerd, MN.



Dr. Bunch works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic in Brainerd, MN with other offices in Ashland, WI, Grand Rapids, MN, Hayward, WI and Duluth, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.