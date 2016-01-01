Overview

Dr. Christopher Bunt, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Daniel Island, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Bunt works at MUSC Health Primary Care - Daniel Island in Daniel Island, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.