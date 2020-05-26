Dr. Christopher Burrei, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burrei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Burrei, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Burrei, DO
Dr. Christopher Burrei, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
Dr. Burrei works at
Dr. Burrei's Office Locations
-
1
Prohealth Ambulatory Surgery Center2800 Marcus Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 622-6087
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burrei?
Excellent Dr Specielist for back pain Very experience and very Poliete
About Dr. Christopher Burrei, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1619071958
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Pain Medicine and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burrei has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burrei accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burrei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burrei works at
Dr. Burrei has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Fibromyalgia and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burrei on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Burrei. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burrei.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burrei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burrei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.