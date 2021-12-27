Overview of Dr. Christopher Burress, DO

Dr. Christopher Burress, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bon Aqua, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from KANSAS CITY UNIV OF MEDICINE BIOSCIENCE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE|Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine|Kansas City University of Medicine and Bioscience-College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Horizon Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West, Maury Regional Medical Center, Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Williamson Medical Center.



Dr. Burress works at Optimum Internal Medicine and Pediatrics in Bon Aqua, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.