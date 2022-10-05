Dr. Christopher Burton, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Burton, DDS
Overview of Dr. Christopher Burton, DDS
Dr. Christopher Burton, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Orem, UT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital.
Dr. Burton works at
Dr. Burton's Office Locations
Utah Valley Oral Surgery480 W 800 N Ste 100, Orem, UT 84057 Directions (435) 264-5950
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- DenteMax
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- EMI Health
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- PEHP
- Principal Financial Group
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- SelectHealth
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was treated really well and Dr. Burton is very knowledgeable, I trust him with my care and have been very very happy with my experience. I recommend him to everyone I know!
About Dr. Christopher Burton, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
