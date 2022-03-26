See All Neurosurgeons in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Christopher Busch, DO

Neurosurgery
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Busch, DO

Dr. Christopher Busch, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Busch works at HCA Florida Jacksonville Neurosurgery and Spine in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Busch's Office Locations

  1. 1
    HCA Florida Jacksonville Neurosurgery and Spine
    3627 University Blvd S Ste 415, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 296-2522
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lewisgale Medical Center
  • HCA Florida Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
ImPACT Testing
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
ImPACT Testing

Treatment frequency



Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 26, 2022
    Dr Busch explained exactly what was going on with me and how he planned on fixing my problem. He made me feel like he really wanted me to recover and be productive again. I would highly recommend Dr Busch.
    R T Flora — Mar 26, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Busch, DO
    About Dr. Christopher Busch, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396165726
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Busch, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Busch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Busch has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Busch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Busch works at HCA Florida Jacksonville Neurosurgery and Spine in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Busch’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Busch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Busch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Busch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Busch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

