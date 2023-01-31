See All Orthopedic Surgeons in West Bloomfield, MI
Dr. Christopher Bush, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Christopher Bush, MD

Dr. Christopher Bush, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. 

Dr. Bush works at Michigan Orthopedic Institute in West Bloomfield, MI with other offices in Troy, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bush's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Orthopaedic Surgeons
    33200 W 14 Mile Rd Ste 220, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 367-3627
  2. 2
    Michigan Orthopaedic Surgeons
    4967 Crooks Rd Ste 100, Troy, MI 48098 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 846-8060

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy
  • DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
  • Henry Ford Macomb Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Joint Pain
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Bicep Injuries Chevron Icon
Bicep Repairs Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Meniscus Injuries Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patella Tendon Tears Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Quadriceps Tendon Tears Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 31, 2023
    Dr. Bush and staff were very friendly and helpful with my sore knee. I was a little nervous about having an injection in the knee. Dr. Bush explained how he would give the injection and was very gentle when administering it in my sore knee. Much appreciated.
    Mary Quarles — Jan 31, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Bush, MD
    About Dr. Christopher Bush, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073923579
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Bush, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bush is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bush has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bush accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Bush has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bush. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bush.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bush, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bush appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

