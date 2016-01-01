Overview of Dr. Christopher Busken, MD

Dr. Christopher Busken, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and Resolute Health Hospital.



Dr. Busken works at NORTHEAST BAPTIST HOSPITAL in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Live Oak, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Compression, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.