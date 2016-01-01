Dr. Christopher Busken, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Busken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Busken, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Busken, MD
Dr. Christopher Busken, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and Resolute Health Hospital.
Dr. Busken's Office Locations
Northeast Baptist Hospital8811 Village Dr, San Antonio, TX 78217 Directions (210) 297-2650Monday1:30pm - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 3:30pmWednesday1:30pm - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
San Antonio Spine Surgery Center Pllc12501 Judson Rd Ste 201, Live Oak, TX 78233 Directions (210) 369-9151Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
- Resolute Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christopher Busken, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Busken has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Busken accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Busken has seen patients for Venous Compression, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Busken on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Busken. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Busken.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Busken, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Busken appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.