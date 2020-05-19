See All Psychiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. Christopher Cahenzli, MD

Psychiatry
3.6 (14)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christopher Cahenzli, MD

Dr. Christopher Cahenzli, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina.

Dr. Cahenzli works at CHRISTOPHER T. CAHENZLI, MD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cahenzli's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Christopher T Cahenzli MD
    330 W 58th St Ste 201, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 564-0041
    Monday
    12:00pm - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 8:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 19, 2020
    My experience with Dr Cahenzli has been very good. He has always been on time, acted professionally and shown compassion and understanding. I would recommend him for treating depression, he helped me through a very difficult time in my life.
    NYCPAH — May 19, 2020
    About Dr. Christopher Cahenzli, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1447308994
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Luke's Roosevelt Hsp Center
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
