Dr. Christopher Cahenzli, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christopher Cahenzli, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina.
Christopher T Cahenzli MD330 W 58th St Ste 201, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 564-0041Monday12:00pm - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 8:00pmThursday8:30am - 8:00pm
- Aetna
- Oxford Health Plans
My experience with Dr Cahenzli has been very good. He has always been on time, acted professionally and shown compassion and understanding. I would recommend him for treating depression, he helped me through a very difficult time in my life.
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- St Luke's Roosevelt Hsp Center
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
- Psychiatry
Dr. Cahenzli has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cahenzli accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cahenzli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cahenzli speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cahenzli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cahenzli.
