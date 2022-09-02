See All Vascular Surgeons in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Christopher Callicutt, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.4 (9)
Map Pin Small Knoxville, TN
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Callicutt, MD

Dr. Christopher Callicutt, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Leconte Medical Center, Parkwest Medical Center and Roane Medical Center.

Dr. Callicutt works at Premier Surgical Associates Parkwest in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Sevierville, TN, Crossville, TN and Harriman, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Callicutt's Office Locations

    Premier Surgical Parkwest
    9430 Park West Blvd Ste 310, Knoxville, TN 37923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 690-5263
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Premier Surgical at LeConte Medical Center
    811 Middle Creek Rd, Sevierville, TN 37862 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 588-8229
    Premier Surgical Crossville
    100 Lantana Rd, Crossville, TN 38555 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 588-8229
    Harriman
    1855 Tanner Way Ste 130, Harriman, TN 37748 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 588-8229
    Robert F. Thomas Physician Building
    744 Middle Creek Rd Ste 202, Sevierville, TN 37862 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 588-8229
    Premier Vascular Services
    6408 Papermill Dr, Knoxville, TN 37919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 588-8229

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Leconte Medical Center
  • Parkwest Medical Center
  • Roane Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Aortic Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Aortic Aneurysm

Treatment frequency



Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 02, 2022
    Great! So far so good. Took my case at the last minute when I lost my Dr. moving out of the practice.
    — Sep 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Christopher Callicutt, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902827728
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis
    Medical Education
    • The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University
    Undergraduate School
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    Board Certifications
    • Vascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Callicutt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Callicutt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Callicutt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Callicutt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Callicutt has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Callicutt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Callicutt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Callicutt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Callicutt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Callicutt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

