Dr. Christopher Callicutt, MD
Dr. Christopher Callicutt, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Leconte Medical Center, Parkwest Medical Center and Roane Medical Center.
Premier Surgical Parkwest9430 Park West Blvd Ste 310, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 690-5263Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Premier Surgical at LeConte Medical Center811 Middle Creek Rd, Sevierville, TN 37862 Directions (865) 588-8229
Premier Surgical Crossville100 Lantana Rd, Crossville, TN 38555 Directions (865) 588-8229
Harriman1855 Tanner Way Ste 130, Harriman, TN 37748 Directions (865) 588-8229
Robert F. Thomas Physician Building744 Middle Creek Rd Ste 202, Sevierville, TN 37862 Directions (865) 588-8229
Premier Vascular Services6408 Papermill Dr, Knoxville, TN 37919 Directions (865) 588-8229
Hospital Affiliations
- Leconte Medical Center
- Parkwest Medical Center
- Roane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great! So far so good. Took my case at the last minute when I lost my Dr. moving out of the practice.
About Dr. Christopher Callicutt, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1902827728
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis
- The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Vascular Surgery
Dr. Callicutt has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Callicutt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
