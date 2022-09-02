Overview of Dr. Christopher Callicutt, MD

Dr. Christopher Callicutt, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Leconte Medical Center, Parkwest Medical Center and Roane Medical Center.



Dr. Callicutt works at Premier Surgical Associates Parkwest in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Sevierville, TN, Crossville, TN and Harriman, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.