Overview

Dr. Christopher Campanile, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Campanile works at Coastal Hillside Family Medcn in Pawtucket, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.