Overview of Dr. Christopher Cannova, MD

Dr. Christopher Cannova, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital, Suburban Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Cannova works at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.