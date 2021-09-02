Overview of Dr. Christopher Caputo, DO

Dr. Christopher Caputo, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Lake City, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College - Osteopathy|Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital and HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.



Dr. Caputo works at The Cardiac & Vascular Institute - Lake City in Lake City, FL with other offices in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.