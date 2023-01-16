Overview of Dr. Christopher Carey, MD

Dr. Christopher Carey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Carey works at Advocare Orthopedic Reconstruction Specialists in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Ankle Sprains and Strains and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.