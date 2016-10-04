Dr. Carr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Carr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Carr, MD is a Dermatologist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from University of Mississippi|University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center and Medical City Las Colinas.
Dr. Carr works at
Locations
1
Dallas Associated Dermatologists - Baylor3900 Junius St Ste 710, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 987-3376
2
Dallas Associated Dermatologists - Plano7000 Preston Rd Ste 500, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (214) 987-3376Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
3
Dallas Associated Dermatologists6750 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 260, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (214) 987-3376
4
Dallas Associated Dermatologists5924 Royal Ln Ste 104, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (214) 987-3376
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Medical City Las Colinas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The best care Ive had since miving to Texas.
About Dr. Christopher Carr, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1972829349
Education & Certifications
- Emory
- Methodist Healthcare Memphis Hospitals
- University of Mississippi|University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Carr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carr works at
Dr. Carr has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Shaving of Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Carr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carr.
