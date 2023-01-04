See All Neurosurgeons in Salinas, CA
Dr. Christopher Carver, MD

Neurosurgery
4.2 (20)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Carver, MD

Dr. Christopher Carver, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Carver works at Salinas Valley Neurological Assoc. in Salinas, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Carver's Office Locations

    Salinas Valley Neurological Assoc.
    220 San Jose St, Salinas, CA 93901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 424-0807

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
  • Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 04, 2023
    you saved my life by removing a tumor I'm still kicking, thanks
    Don Sanchez — Jan 04, 2023
    About Dr. Christopher Carver, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1023025996
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Florida
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Carver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carver works at Salinas Valley Neurological Assoc. in Salinas, CA. View the full address on Dr. Carver’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Carver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carver.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

