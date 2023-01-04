Overview of Dr. Christopher Carver, MD

Dr. Christopher Carver, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Carver works at Salinas Valley Neurological Assoc. in Salinas, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.