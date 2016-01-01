Overview

Dr. Christopher Case, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Jefferson City, MO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Capital Region Medical Center and SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital- Jefferson City.



Dr. Case works at Jefferson City Medical Group (Jefferson City) in Jefferson City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetic Ketoacidosis and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.