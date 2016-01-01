Dr. Christopher Case, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Case is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Case, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Case, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Jefferson City, MO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Capital Region Medical Center and SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital- Jefferson City.
Dr. Case works at
Locations
JCMG Medical Building1241 W Stadium Blvd, Jefferson City, MO 65109 Directions (573) 635-5264
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Region Medical Center
- SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital- Jefferson City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christopher Case, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- MD Anderson Cancer Center
- St. Louis University
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
