Dr. Christopher Casscells, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hockessin, DE. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Wilmington Hospital.



Dr. Casscells works at Casscells Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Hockessin, DE with other offices in Newark, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.