Dr. Christopher Casscells, MD
Dr. Christopher Casscells, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hockessin, DE. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Wilmington Hospital.
Family Practice of Hockessin5936 Limestone Rd Ste 202, Hockessin, DE 19707 Directions (302) 832-6220
Casscells Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine2600 Glasgow Ave Ste 104, Newark, DE 19702 Directions (302) 832-6220Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
- Wilmington Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Casscells did a knee reconstruction for me in 1994, hurt while skiing at Park City. Since the operation I was able to play rugby for 10 more years. I continue to ski and I have never had a problem since. He did a great job.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, French
- 1457356586
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
- Yale University
Dr. Casscells has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Casscells accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Casscells has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Casscells has seen patients for Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Casscells on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Casscells speaks French.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Casscells. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casscells.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casscells, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casscells appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.