Dr. Christopher Cassisi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christopher Cassisi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital, HCA Florida Lake City Hospital and Uf Health Shands Hospital.
Dr. Cassisi's Office Locations
Urologic Surgeons6420 NW 9th Blvd Ste 2, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 496-9721Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
- HCA Florida Lake City Hospital
- Uf Health Shands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I well taken care of from Dr. Cassisi . He has a wonderful attitude and great bedside manner. Thank you so much ??
- Urology
- English
- 1528084183
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida - Shands Hospital
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- Urology
Dr. Cassisi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cassisi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cassisi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cassisi has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cassisi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Cassisi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cassisi.
