See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Houma, LA
Dr. Christopher Cenac Sr, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Christopher Cenac Sr, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2.0 (7)
Call for new patient details
52 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Cenac Sr, MD

Dr. Christopher Cenac Sr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houma, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.

Dr. Cenac Sr works at Christopher Senac Sr MD LLC in Houma, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Paul Van Deventer, OD
Dr. Paul Van Deventer, OD
4.1 (39)
View Profile
Dr. Thad Broussard, MD
Dr. Thad Broussard, MD
4.5 (32)
View Profile
Dr. Kevin Darr, MD
Dr. Kevin Darr, MD
4.7 (184)
View Profile

Dr. Cenac Sr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Christopher E. Cenac Sr. M.d. LLC
    210 New Orleans Blvd, Houma, LA 70364 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 868-7020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Back Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cenac Sr?

    Sep 09, 2019
    Very helpful and knowledgeable, great staff
    PG — Sep 09, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Cenac Sr, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christopher Cenac Sr, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cenac Sr to family and friends

    Dr. Cenac Sr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cenac Sr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christopher Cenac Sr, MD.

    About Dr. Christopher Cenac Sr, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609849413
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cenac Sr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cenac Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cenac Sr works at Christopher Senac Sr MD LLC in Houma, LA. View the full address on Dr. Cenac Sr’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cenac Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cenac Sr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cenac Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cenac Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Christopher Cenac Sr, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.