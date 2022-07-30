Dr. Christopher Centafont, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Centafont is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Centafont, DO
Dr. Christopher Centafont, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Andalusia Health, Dale Medical Center, Jackson Hospital, Northwest Florida Community Hospital and Southeast Health Medical Center.
Southeast Cardiology Clinic Inc1146 Ross Clark Cir, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 712-1929
Southeast Cardiology Clinic Inc.1150 Ross Clark Cir, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 712-1929
Smith Counseling Clinic Inc804 N Wiley Ave, Donalsonville, GA 39845 Directions (229) 524-2808Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Southeast Cardiology Clinic4257 Lafayette St, Marianna, FL 32446 Directions (334) 712-1929
- Andalusia Health
- Dale Medical Center
- Jackson Hospital
- Northwest Florida Community Hospital
- Southeast Health Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
This was my first visit with Dr. Centafont and everyone in the office was extremely professional and friendly. Dr. Centafont explained every test he had ordered in depth with me. He is truly concerned about his patients and assured me he would find out what is going on with me. Yes, I have a medical background and I did ask some other physicians about Dr. Centafont before my appointment. No one had anything negative to say about him. Instead, they all said he was an amazing cardiologist and I must agree.
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1447239595
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
