Overview

Dr. Christopher Cesa, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Cesa works at Central Texas Colon & Rectal Surgery in Austin, TX with other offices in Alpharetta, GA, Smithtown, NY, Rocky Point, NY, Covington, LA and Ocean, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.