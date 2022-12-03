Dr. Christopher Chambers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chambers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Chambers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Chambers, MD
Dr. Christopher Chambers, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hastings, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chambers' Office Locations
- 1 1005 W Green St Ste 100, Hastings, MI 49058 Directions (616) 267-8700
2
Spectrum Health Medical Group Rehab.2009 HOLTON RD, Muskegon, MI 49445 Directions (616) 267-8700Monday8:30am - 6:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 2:00pm
3
Holland Hospital602 Michigan Ave, Holland, MI 49423 Directions (616) 267-8700
4
Spectrum Health Medical Group4069 Lake Dr SE Ste 315, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 267-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Listened well. Ordered CT
About Dr. Christopher Chambers, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1184831869
Education & Certifications
- Wash U, St Louis
- Wash U, St Louis
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
- Vascular Surgery
