Dr. Christopher Chang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Chang, MD
Dr. Christopher Chang, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Warrenton, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital and Uva Culpeper Medical Center.
Dr. Chang works at
Dr. Chang's Office Locations
Fauquier Ear Nose & Throat Consultants550 Hospital Dr, Warrenton, VA 20186 Directions (540) 347-0505
Hospital Affiliations
- Fauquier Hospital
- Uva Culpeper Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr. Chang. He listened to my concerns and did the procedure with ease. After the procedure was done, he went over everything he saw with me. Dr. Chang made sure I was comfortable, and had all my questions/concerns answered. I especially appreciated the time he took to calm my nerves before the procedure.
About Dr. Christopher Chang, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Laryngology and Voice Disorders
- Duke University Hospital
- Yale University School of Medicine
- Yale University
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang has seen patients for Nasal Polyp, Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.