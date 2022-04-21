Overview of Dr. Christopher Chase, MD

Dr. Christopher Chase, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Parkridge Medical Center.



Dr. Chase works at Associates in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.