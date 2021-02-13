See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Berkeley, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Christopher Chen, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.3 (18)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christopher Chen, MD

Dr. Christopher Chen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University / College of Dental Medicine and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.

Dr. Chen works at Pacific Bone and Joint Clinic in Berkeley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Francis Memorial Hospital
Dr. Chen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pacific Bone and Joint Clinic
    3000 Colby St Ste 106, Berkeley, CA 94705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 647-1200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 13, 2021
    I have had hip replacement surgeries for both hips performed by Dr. Chen In the last four years. After years of chronic pain and stiffness I am able to sleep, garden, walk, and participate in normal activities pain-free. Dr. Chen and his staff were professional and caring. I highly recommend his services.
    — Feb 13, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Chen, MD
    About Dr. Christopher Chen, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1396734505
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Washington University / College of Dental Medicine
    Medical Education

