Overview

Dr. Christopher Cheng, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from CHEKIANG PROVIDENCE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.



Dr. Cheng works at General Pediatrics & Adolescent Medicine, C & C Medical Associates, Federal Way, WA in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.