Dr. Christopher Chermansky, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Chermansky's Office Locations
Magee-womens Hospital of Upmc300 Halket St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 641-8385
Upp Department of Urology3471 5th Ave Ste 801, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 692-4100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chermansky is an experienced, exceptional urologist who provides his patients with excellent care.
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chermansky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chermansky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chermansky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chermansky has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Urinary Incontinence and Neurogenic Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chermansky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Chermansky. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chermansky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chermansky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chermansky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.