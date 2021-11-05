Dr. Christopher Chia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Chia, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Chia, MD
Dr. Christopher Chia, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Chia works at
Dr. Chia's Office Locations
-
1
128 Central Park South Physicians Pllc128 Central Park S, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 265-2724
- 2 941 Mclean Ave, Yonkers, NY 10704 Directions (914) 237-6797
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chia?
I had a consultation with Dr Chia. From the moment I walked in, the Dr and staff made me feel extremely comfortable, the doctor answered all of my questions thoroughly and only recommended what he saw fit to do. He did not try to oversell unnecessary procedures. Pamela and the whole team at body sculpt responded to my emails and phone calls promptly with any questions I had. I am very excited to see the results of my procedure and will share. Definitely recommend them!
About Dr. Christopher Chia, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1245236165
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chia works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Chia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.