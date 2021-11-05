See All Plastic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Christopher Chia, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (9)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Chia, MD

Dr. Christopher Chia, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Chia works at 128 Central Park South Physicians Pllc in New York, NY with other offices in Yonkers, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    128 Central Park South Physicians Pllc
    128 Central Park S, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 265-2724
  2. 2
    941 Mclean Ave, Yonkers, NY 10704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 237-6797

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Blepharoplasty
Breast Ptosis
Breast Reduction
Blepharoplasty
Breast Ptosis
Breast Reduction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Christopher Chia, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 21 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1245236165
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Christopher Chia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Chia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Chia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Chia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chia.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

