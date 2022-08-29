Dr. Christopher Chiodo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chiodo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Chiodo, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Chiodo, MD
Dr. Christopher Chiodo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital and Brigham And Women's Hospital.
Dr. Chiodo works at
Dr. Chiodo's Office Locations
-
1
Brigham and Women's Hospital, Orthopaedic and Arthritis Center60 Fenwood Rd # 2, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-5322
-
2
Brigham and Women's Health Care Center, Westwood100 Brigham Way, Westwood, MA 02090 Directions (781) 471-2200
-
3
Brigham and Women's/Mass General Health Care Center at Foxborough20 Patriot Pl, Foxboro, MA 02035 Directions (866) 378-9164
-
4
Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital, Orthopaedic Center1153 Centre St Ste 5, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 Directions (617) 732-5322
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chiodo?
I am thrilled with the results of my foot surgery performed by Dr. Christopher Chiodo in April of 2022. I went to Dr. Chiodo with severe Achilles tendon pain and constant swelling of my heel. Dr. Chiodo operated in the middle of April and it is now August and I am pain free and walking without any difficulty. Dr. Chiodo's Senior Administrative Assistant Rob Tebeau was also amazing. He helped me manage all of the paperwork needed for my job and quickly responded to any questions or concerns that I had. I am truly grateful for the knowledge, professionalism, and surgical ability of Dr. Chiodo and his team. I would definitely recommend Dr. Chiodo to anyone who needed foot or ankle surgery. Thank you
About Dr. Christopher Chiodo, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1457318875
Education & Certifications
- Union Memorial Hospital
- Mass Gen Hosp, Orthopedic Surgery Deaconess Hosp, General Surgery
- Harvard Med Sch/New England Deaconess Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chiodo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chiodo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chiodo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chiodo works at
Dr. Chiodo has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Limb Pain and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chiodo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Chiodo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chiodo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chiodo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chiodo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.