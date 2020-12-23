Overview of Dr. Christopher Chisholm, MD

Dr. Christopher Chisholm, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Chisholm works at Comprehensive Pain Management Specialists in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.