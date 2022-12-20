Dr. Christopher Chittum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chittum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Chittum, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Chittum, MD
Dr. Christopher Chittum, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They graduated from Medical College Of Ohio and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center and Spartanburg Medical Center - Mary Black Campus.
Dr. Chittum's Office Locations
Carolina Orthopaedic and Neurosurgical Associates Spartanburg1330 Boiling Springs Rd Ste 1600, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 582-6396
Hospital Affiliations
- Spartanburg Medical Center
- Spartanburg Medical Center - Mary Black Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chittum?
Very good at explaining issues in a clear manner, very thorough, great on solving my issues in a timely manner. Have been very pleased with surgeries and his expertise. Would recommend him. Office staff are great at returning voicemails in a timely manner.
About Dr. Christopher Chittum, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1548286412
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Ohio|Med University Sc College Of Med
- Medical College Of Ohio
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chittum has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chittum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chittum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chittum has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chittum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Chittum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chittum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chittum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chittum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.