Dr. Christopher Chong, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Chong, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They graduated from VILLANOVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.
Locations
Virtua Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation - Cherry Hill at Brace Road1 Brace Rd Ste B, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions (856) 470-9029Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Listens to his patients. Easy manner. Very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Christopher Chong, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English, Mandarin
- Male
- 1134564768
Education & Certifications
- VILLANOVA UNIVERSITY
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
- Virtua Vorhees Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chong accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chong speaks Mandarin.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Chong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chong.
