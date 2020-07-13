Overview

Dr. Christopher Chow, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern Center / Medical School and is affiliated with Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids and Colectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.