Overview of Dr. Christopher Chow, MD

Dr. Christopher Chow, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from John Hopkins University School of Medicine.



Dr. Chow works at Ophthalmic Specialists of Michigan in Dearborn, MI with other offices in Madison Heights, MI and Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Herpetic Keratitis, Blepharitis and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.