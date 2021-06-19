Dr. Christopher Chow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Chow, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Chow, MD
Dr. Christopher Chow, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from John Hopkins University School of Medicine.
Dr. Chow works at
Dr. Chow's Office Locations
-
1
Ophthalmic Specialists of Michigan24241 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 561-7255Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Ophthalmic Specialists of Michigan301 W 13 Mile Rd, Madison Heights, MI 48071 Directions (248) 268-1078Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
3
Ophthalmic Specialists of Michigan29201 Telegraph Rd Ste 101, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 861-2020Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chow?
Visit was punctual, staff all friendly, informative answered all questions and concerns
About Dr. Christopher Chow, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1417938804
Education & Certifications
- University Of Miami Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
- Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- John Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Massachusetts Institure Of Technology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chow works at
Dr. Chow has seen patients for Herpetic Keratitis, Blepharitis and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Chow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.