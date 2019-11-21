Dr. Christopher Chow, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Chow, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Podia and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Total Foot and Ankle Care of New York139 Centre St Ste 702, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 226-6888
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Insurance Services
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr chow knowledgeable and helpful and knew exactly what to recommend to patient needed
- Podiatric Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- Memorial Hospital of Rhode Island
- Jamaica
- New York College Of Podia
- New York University
Dr. Chow has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chow accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chow works at
Dr. Chow has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chow speaks Chinese.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Chow. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.