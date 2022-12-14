Overview

Dr. Christopher Christensen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Christensen works at Gastroenterology Associates in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Heartburn and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.