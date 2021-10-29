Dr. Christopher Chu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Chu, MD
Dr. Christopher Chu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Northwestern Center / Medical School and is affiliated with Los Angeles Community Hospital.
Christopher W. Chu MD Inc.711 W College St Ste 540, Los Angeles, CA 90012 Directions (213) 673-1880
Highland Park Skilled Nursing and Wellness Center5125 Monte Vista St, Los Angeles, CA 90042 Directions (213) 673-1880
La Downtown Medical Center LLC1711 W Temple St, Los Angeles, CA 90026 Directions (213) 989-6100
- Los Angeles Community Hospital
I had my first appointment with Dr. Chu and he is very professional and able to answers all the questions i had. Not only that he also asked questions as much as he can regarding my health issues. So far the best , also, his staff are very nice and accommodating.
About Dr. Christopher Chu, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Northwestern Center / Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Chu works at
