Dr. Christopher Chuinard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chuinard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Chuinard, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Chuinard, MD
Dr. Christopher Chuinard, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital, Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital, Munson Medical Center and MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena.
Dr. Chuinard works at
Dr. Chuinard's Office Locations
-
1
Great Lakes Orthopaedic Center4045 W Royal Dr, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 935-0900
-
2
Kalkaska Memorial Health Center419 S Coral St, Kalkaska, MI 49646 Directions (231) 258-7777
Hospital Affiliations
- Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital
- Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital
- Munson Medical Center
- MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chuinard?
He knows his stuff
About Dr. Christopher Chuinard, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1205926268
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chuinard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chuinard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chuinard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chuinard works at
Dr. Chuinard has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Rotator Cuff Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chuinard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Chuinard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chuinard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chuinard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chuinard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.