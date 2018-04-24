Dr. Christopher Church, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Church is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Church, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Church, MD
Dr. Christopher Church, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.
Dr. Church works at
Dr. Church's Office Locations
-
1
Loma Linda Univeristy Radiology Medical Group Inc.1895 Orange Tree Ln Ste 102, Redlands, CA 92374 Directions (909) 558-2822
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Church?
Dr. Church is very compassionate and friendly doctor. He shows concern to the patient’s feeling. He called us right away as soon as he got the biopsy of my husband. Although we are 2 hours ( without traffic) away from his clinic, we are willing to drive to his clinic. He is the best ENT that my husband ever had. Overall rating is excellent, including the friendliness of the staff and the cleanliness of the clinic.
About Dr. Christopher Church, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1932137171
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Church has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Church accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Church has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Church works at
Dr. Church has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Nasal Polyp, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Church on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Church. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Church.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Church, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Church appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.