Overview of Dr. Christopher Cicci, MD

Dr. Christopher Cicci, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus and Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.



Dr. Cicci works at Sanger Heart/Vascular Institute in Concord, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.