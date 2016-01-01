Dr. Christopher Clark, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Clark, DMD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Clark, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Maple Valley, WA.
Dr. Clark works at
Locations
Wilderness Dental Care23818 225th Ave SE Ste 100, Maple Valley, WA 98038 Directions (425) 386-3178Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christopher Clark, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1205494127
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Clark using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clark works at
Dr. Clark has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.