Dr. Clarke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Clarke, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Clarke, MD
Dr. Christopher Clarke, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Fairhope, AL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Thomas Hospital.
Dr. Clarke's Office Locations
Richard L Snellgrove MD3 Medical Park, Fairhope, AL 36532 Directions (251) 929-3424
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Clark and his entire staff from phone answering, booking appointments, especially his nurse, Melissa and himself are beyond outstanding. Their compassion and assistance are well above any "normal" expectations of a physician. They worked with my family and patient's needs when they were needed and totally to our satisfaction.
About Dr. Christopher Clarke, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1013336940
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clarke accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clarke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Clarke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clarke.
