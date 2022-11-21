See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Fairhope, AL
Dr. Christopher Clarke, MD

Critical Care Medicine
5.0 (5)
Map Pin Small Fairhope, AL
Call for new patient details
9 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Clarke, MD

Dr. Christopher Clarke, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Fairhope, AL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Thomas Hospital.

Dr. Clarke works at Richard L Snellgrove MD in Fairhope, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Clarke's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Richard L Snellgrove MD
    3 Medical Park, Fairhope, AL 36532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 929-3424

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Asthma
Bronchitis
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 21, 2022
    Dr. Clark and his entire staff from phone answering, booking appointments, especially his nurse, Melissa and himself are beyond outstanding. Their compassion and assistance are well above any "normal" expectations of a physician. They worked with my family and patient's needs when they were needed and totally to our satisfaction.
    Jeanne Raggio — Nov 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Clarke, MD
    About Dr. Christopher Clarke, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Specialties
    9 years of experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1013336940
    • 1013336940
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Clarke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clarke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clarke works at Richard L Snellgrove MD in Fairhope, AL. View the full address on Dr. Clarke’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Clarke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clarke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clarke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clarke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

