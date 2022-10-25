See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Anderson, SC
Dr. Christopher Clemow, MD

Sports Medicine
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Clemow, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center.

Dr. Clemow works at AnMed Health Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Anderson, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AnMed Orthopedics and Sports Medicine
    100 Healthy Way Ste 1200, Anderson, SC 29621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 716-6140

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AnMed Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Baker’s Cyst
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spondylitis
Baker’s Cyst
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spondylitis

Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Oct 25, 2022
    Very efficient staff and operation. All personnel very friendly and professional. Seen on time. Very attractive and squeaky clean facility. Dr. Clemow reviews X-rays and explains problem. Then he outlined possible treatments. He and I decided on an injection which he administered while I was there. I feel Dr. Clemow is completely trustworthy and proficient at his profession. My highest recommendation both to the Dr. and his staff.
    Tom Overman — Oct 25, 2022
    About Dr. Christopher Clemow, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093748386
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Clemow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clemow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clemow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clemow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clemow works at AnMed Health Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Anderson, SC. View the full address on Dr. Clemow’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Clemow. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clemow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clemow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clemow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

