Dr. Christopher Co, MD
Dr. Christopher Co, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fairfield, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Anthony E. Numrich Ps511 Nilles Rd, Fairfield, OH 45014 Directions (513) 829-5306
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Highly knowledgeable and excellent doctor along with great nurse. Never wait time and quick access for emergency visits as well. No rush during the visit and he does talk with kids about their activities and does know each of his patients .
- 27 years of experience
- English
- CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Co has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Co accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Co has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Co. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Co.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Co, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Co appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.